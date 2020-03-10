Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 31 mins ago
Refurb Optoma 4K UHD LED Smart Projector
$699 $2,499
free shipping

That's $50 under our mention of a new unit in January, $1,800 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Buy Dig via eBay.
  • A 90-day warranty applies.
Features
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • HDR10 support
  • 1,500 lumens
  • up to 15,000 hours of lamp life
  • Android OS with apps for Netflix, YouTube, and more
  • handle and carry case
  • Model: UHL55
