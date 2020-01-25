Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Onn 50" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television
$106 $125
free shipping

That's $63 under our October mention and by far the lowest price we've seen for a 50" 4K television. (It's also $142 under the best price we could find for a new unit today.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Add the item to your cart to drop the price to $106.25.
  • sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is included.
Features
  • 49.5" 3840 x 2160 (4K) native resolution LED display
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • 4 HDMI; 1 USB port
  • Model: ONA50UB19E05
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
1 comment
Gmlstudios
already out of stock
1 hr ago