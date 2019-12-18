Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 48 mins ago
Refurb Onn 24" 720p LED HDTV
$42
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for a refurbished unit by $7. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Discount applies in cart.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • 1366 x 768 resolution
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • 1 USB and 1 HDMI port
  • wall mountable
  • Model: ONA24HB19E02
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs eBay Onn
LED 720p 24" Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register