eBay · 13 mins ago
Refurb ONN 43" 1080p LED HDTV
$97 $178
free shipping

That's the best deal we've seen for any 43" 1080p TV – it's $17 under our mention from two weeks ago, and $81 off list. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • The price drops in-cart.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • USB
  • three HDMI inputs
  • Model: ONC18TV001
  • Expires 11/1/2019
