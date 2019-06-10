New
Refurb Ninja Multi Cooker 4-in-1 6-Quart Digital Cooking System
$68 $160
VM Innovations via eBay offers the refurbished Ninja Multi Cooker 4-in-1 6-Quart Digital Cooking System in Stainless for $79.99. In cart, that drops to $67.99. With free shipping, that's $55 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
  • 90-day Ninja warranty included
  • removable cook bowl w/ nonstick coating
  • timer and temperature control
  • dishwasher safe
  • Model: MC900
