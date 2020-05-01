Open Offer in New Tab
Adorama · 1 hr ago
Refurb Nikon Coolpix B600 16MP Compact Digital Camera
$150 $270
free shipping

That's the best price for a refurb by $50. Buy Now at Adorama

  • A 90-day Nikon warranty is provided.
  • 60x optical zoom
  • 16 megapixel low-light sensor
  • 1080p video
  • VR image stablization
  • Model: 26528
