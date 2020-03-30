Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Refurb Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 Mesh WiFi Extender
$35 $140
free shipping

That's the best price we've seen and lowest price we could find for a new one today by at least $105. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • up to 1,900Mbps MU-MIMO
  • simultaneous streaming
  • intelligently selects the optimal Wi-Fi band for individual devices
  • Model: EX6400-100NAR
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Wireless Networking Walmart Netgear
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register