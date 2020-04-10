Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 38 mins ago
Refurb Motorola Arris Surfboard DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem
$28 $45
free shipping w/ $35

That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5.99 or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • Internet speeds up to 686MB/s on 16 Download Channels and 131MB/s on 4 Upload Channels
  • Model: SB6183-RB
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Modems Walmart Motorola
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register