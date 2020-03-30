Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 49 mins ago
Refurb Motile Ryzen 3 14" Laptop w/ 128GB SSD
$212 $249
free shipping

That's $67 less than what you'd pay for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Add to cart to bag this price
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
  • A 90 day VIP warranty applies
Features
  • AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD IPS display
  • 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: M141-BK
