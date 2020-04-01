Open Offer in New Tab
Newegg · 51 mins ago
Refurb Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Console
$230 $330
free shipping

That's $100 less than a refurb costs elsewhere and the best price we've ever seen for this console. Buy Now at Newegg

  • A 90-day manufacturer warranty applies
  • AMD 8-Core 2.3GHz Scorpion processor
  • 6 Teraflop GPU
  • 3 HDMI ports, USB
  • Model: CYV-00001
