eBay
Refurb Microsoft Surface Kaby Lake i5 Dual 14" Touch Laptop
$579 $1,149
free shipping

That's $10 under our mention from a month ago and $53 under the best price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Digjungle via eBay.
  • A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-7200U 2.5GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Bluetooth 4.0, WiFi; 802.11ac
  • Windows 10 S-mode
  • Model: DAG-00004
Details
Comments
