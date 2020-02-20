Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $20 under our mention from last week and the best price we've seen. It's also the lowest price we could find for a refurb unit by $6. Buy Now at eBay
That's $450 off list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago and $53 under the best price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
48 laptops and monitors to save on. Shop Now at Lenovo
That's $800 off and the lowest price we've seen. (We saw it for $480 in our October mention.) Buy Now at HP
Save on Dell, Samsung, HP, Lenovo, and Apple. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $1,579 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $360 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's half off at $20 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
That's $10 under our January open-box mention, $140 off, and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
That's a low by $63 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Google Shopping
That's $370 off and the best price we've seen for a Surface Pro 256GB Tablet with a 6th-generation (or newer) Intel Core processor.
Update: The price has dropped to $409. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now at eBay
