eBay · 24 mins ago
Refurb Microsoft Surface Book Skylake Core i5 13.5" Touch Laptop
$549 $1,249
free shipping

That's $20 under our mention from last week and the best price we've seen. It's also the lowest price we could find for a refurb unit by $6. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by DigJungle via eBay.
  • A 1-year Microsoft warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Skylake Core i5-6300U 2.4GHz dual-core processor
  • 13.5" 3000x2000 touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit
  • Model: LAW-00001
