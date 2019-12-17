Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 54 mins ago
Refurb Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Compact Cordless 2-Piece Combo Kit
$120 $220
free shipping

That's $29 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • An up to 3-year Makita warranty applies.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay
Features
  • variable 2-speed 1/2" drill / driver with 4-pole motor
  • variable speed impact driver 1,460 in. lbs. of max torque
  • 2 18-volt compact lithium-ion 2.0Ah batteries
  • built-in LED lights
  • rapid optimum charger
  • tool bag
  • Model: CT225R
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay Makita
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register