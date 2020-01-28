Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 19 mins ago
Refurb Lenovo Tab E10 10.1" 16GB Android Tablet
$80 $129
free shipping

It's $18 under the lowest price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day warranty is included, however it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 1.3GHz quad-core processor
  • 10.1" 1280x800 touchscreen
  • 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
  • Android Oreo OS
  • Model: ZA470006US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Tablets eBay Lenovo
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register