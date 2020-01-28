Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's $18 under the lowest price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
That's at least $32 less than you'd pay outside of other Lenovo storefronts. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $170 off and the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great deal for a Lenovo tablet in general.) Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's $181 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Trade in an eligible Fire tablet device to receive a 20% discount off the purchase of a new one. Plus, you will also receive an Amazon gift card equal to an appraised value of your old tablet. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $65 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's a low by $19, although most stores charge $779 or more. Buy Now at Best Buy
Save on hundreds of items sitewide. Shop Now at eBay
It's $39 under our December mention and the lowest price we could find today by $234. Buy Now at eBay
That's $360 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
That's $81 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
Save on laptops, desktops, tablets, and more. Shop Now at Lenovo
That's the best deal we could find by $17. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $40 under our mention from last June, $140 off, and the lowest price we could find. For further comparison, the only cheaper Lenovo laptops we've seen in the past 10 years that have an i5-8250U CPU, 1TB HDD, and 15.6" display only have 4GB RAM and these did not include touchscreens. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
