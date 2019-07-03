New
Daily Steals · 41 mins ago
$93 $300
free shipping
Dail Steals offers the refurbished Lenovo N22 Intel Braswell Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $99.99. Coupon code "DSLN22" cuts that to $92.99. With free shipping, that's $207 under the original retail price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Celeron N3050 1.6GHz Braswell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM
- 16GB flash storage
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: 80SF0001US
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Lenovo Flex Core i7 15.6" Laptop
$565 $900
free shipping
Lenovo offers its Lenovo Flex Intel Whiskey Lake i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $674.99. Coupon code "LEN110" cuts that to $564.99. With free shipping, that's $35 under our June mention, $335 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution FHD IPS display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 3-cell battery
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81SR000QUS
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Lenovo S330 MediaTek MT8173c 2.1GHz 14" Chromebook
$159 $250
free shipping
Lenovo via Rakuten offers the 3.3-lb. Lenovo S330 MediaTek MT8173c 2.1GHz 14" Chromebook for $187.49. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to 159.37. With free shipping, that's $10 under yesterday's mention and the best deal we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- MediaTek MT8173C 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 81JW000CUS
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Kaby Lake i3 16" Laptop
$269 $390
free shipping
Walmart offers the 4.8-lb. Lenovo Ideapad 330 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" Laptop in Plum Purple or Coral Red for $269 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $121 today. (We saw it for $4 less two weeks ago, which was the best ever.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10
- Model: 81DE00T1US
Walmart · 5 days ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 Quad 16" Laptop
$459
free shipping
Walmart offers the 4-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Blue for $459 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price today by $190.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive with 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10
eBay · 1 mo ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Dell Home · 4 hrs ago
Dell Inspiron Whiskey Lake i5 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$600 $900
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Series 7580 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $899.99. Coupon code "AFFDBLTKYL152" cuts that to $599.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $300 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: NNkyr5ws126sAFF
Walmart · 5 days ago
Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop
$299 $499
free shipping
Walmart offers the Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop for $299 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: A315-41-R132
Micro Center · 1 mo ago
Asus VivoBook Flip i3 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Laptop
$300 $400
pickup at Micro Center
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the Asus VivoBook Flip Intel i3 2.2GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $299.99. That's $95 under our December mention and the best price we could find by $172. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Daily Steals · 1 mo ago
iView CyberBox Streaming Player
$74
free shipping
Daily Steals offers the iView CyberBox Streaming Player for $79.99. Coupon code "DSIVIEW" cuts it to $73.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Features
- receive free unencrypted local TV and cable stations
- 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi
- Android apps (preinstalled and availlable from Google Play)
New
Daily Steals · 54 mins ago
Refurb MacBook Pro i7 Quad 15" Laptop w/ 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
$980 $2,499
free shipping
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Crystalwell Core i7 2.5GHz 15.4" Laptop for $999.99. Coupon code "DSMAC4" cuts that to $979.99. With free shipping, that's $1,519 under the original retail price and the lowest price we've seen for this 2015 model. Buy Now
Tips
- A 30-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- Intel Core i7 2.5GHz Crystalwell quad-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 16GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- AMD Radeon R9 M370X 2GB graphics
- Mac OS X 10.10 Yosemite
New
Daily Steals · 32 mins ago
Ray-Ban Sunglasses at Daily Steals
$80 $190
free shipping
Daily Steals offers a selection of Ray-Ban men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSRBAN" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $110 off list price. Buy Now
New
Daily Steals · 21 mins ago
Oakley Sunglasses at Daily Steals
$80 $183
free shipping
Daily Steals offers a selection of Oakley men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSOKLY" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $103 off list price. Buy Now
Lenovo · 2 days ago
Lenovo Kaby Lake R i7 Quad 13" 1080p Touch 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$765 $1,080
free shipping
Lenovo offers its 2.6-lb. Lenovo Yoga 730 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in Iron Grey for $849.99. Coupon code "QUICKSHIP10" drops it to $764.99. With free shipping, that's $45 under our mention from last October, $315 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81CT001RUS
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Lenovo C330 MediaTek MT8173c Quad 12" Chromebook
$204 $300
free shipping
Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo C330 MediaTek MT8173c 2.1GHz 11.6" Chromebook in White for $239.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $203.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $75. Buy Now
Features
- MediaTek MT8173C 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 touch display
- 4GB RAM, 62GB hard drive
- Chrome OS
- Model: 81HY000DUS
