Daily Steals · 41 mins ago
Refurb Lenovo N22 Celeron 1.6GHz 12" Chromebook
$93 $300
free shipping
Dail Steals offers the refurbished Lenovo N22 Intel Braswell Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $99.99. Coupon code "DSLN22" cuts that to $92.99. With free shipping, that's $207 under the original retail price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
  • A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • Intel Celeron N3050 1.6GHz Braswell dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
  • 4GB RAM
  • 16GB flash storage
  • Google Chrome OS
  • Model: 80SF0001US
  • Code "DSLN22"
