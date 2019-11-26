Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Lenovo N21 Celeron 11.6" Chromebook Laptop
$52
free shipping

Yes, it's $16 under our September mention and $22 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. BUT, it's also the rock-bottom lowest price we've ever seen for a Chromebook in any condition (with an Intel processor) that doesn't require the rebate redemption ballet! At this price, get one for Grandma and Grandpa, too! Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bigdeals via eBay.
  • No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
Features
  • Intel Celeron N2840 2.16GHz dual-core processor
  • 11" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit display
  • 4GB RAM & 16GB SSD
  • 3-cell battery
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: 80MG0001US-PB-2RCC1
Leave a comment!

jimcesariojr
Auto Update expires for this N21 Chromebook on Sep 2021...awesome value!
52 min ago