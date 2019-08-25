New
Refurb Lenovo 24" ThinkVision T24i-10 Flat LED Monitor
$86 $101
free shipping

VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo 23.8" ThinkVision T24i-10 Flat LED Monitor for $101.18. In-cart it drops to $86. With free shipping, that's $193 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
  • 1920x1080 native resolution
  • USB, HDMI, VGA, DisplayPort inputs
  • Model: 61A6MAR3WW
  • Expires 8/25/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
