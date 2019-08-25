Personalize your DealNews Experience
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo 23.8" ThinkVision T24i-10 Flat LED Monitor for $101.18. In-cart it drops to $86. With free shipping, that's $193 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo 21.5" LED Backlit LCD Monitor for $87.99. Coupon code "LEN15" cuts the price to $72.99. Plus, you'll bag $8.64 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now
Ending today, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the LG 32" 1080p IPS LED Monitor for $169.99 with free shipping. Plus, members bag $28.73 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the Points, that's $38 less than the best we could find elsewhere.
Update: Members now bag $38.87 in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Dell 24" 1080p IPS LED Monitor with a $50 Prepaid Visa Gift Card for $132.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $47 today. Buy Now
Newegg via eBay offers the Acer Predator 31.5" Curved Gaming Monitor for $499.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Amazon offers the refurbished Acer Predator 31.5" Curved Gaming Monitor for $419.99 with free shipping. That's $80 under our mention of a new one from three weeks ago and $110 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit today. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has increased to $82.99. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo Slides in Dark Blue/ Cloud White for $10 with free shipping. That is tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
Today only, Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo 15.6" Casual Laptop Backpack for $14.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" drops it to $11.99. Plus, you'll receive around $2.86 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
Lenovo offers a Lenovo Smart Clock for only 1 cents! when you buy a select laptop. That's a savings of at least $50 and an amazing price for a smart clock. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Abyss Blue or Platinum Grey for $279 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from four days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $88.) Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad T470 Intel Skylake Core i5 2.4GHz 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $1,349. Coupon code "T470DEAL" cuts that to $599. With free shipping, that's $750 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
