eBay · 30 mins ago
Refurb LG SK1 2-Channel 40-watt Compact Soundbar
$36 $79
free shipping

That's $3 under our mention from September, and $43 under the lowest price we could find for one in new condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIPOutlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • adaptive sound control
  • TV remote compatibility
  • dynamic range control
  • wirelessly links to compatible devices, including select LG televisions via Sound Sync
  • Model: SK1
  • Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
