Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 28 mins ago
Refurb LG 4.1-Channel 420W Soundbar Surround System
$118 $148
free shipping

That's $112 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay with a 90-day warranty.
  • Discount applies in cart.
Features
  • wireless speakers
  • adaptive sound control
  • Model: SLM4R
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 3/3/2020
    Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Speakers eBay LG
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register