eBay · 13 mins ago
Refurb JVC 49" 1080p LED Roku Smart TV
$150 $176
free shipping

That's $70 less than you'd pay for a new one at Walmart. Buy Now at eBay

  • Apply coupon code "JPRESDAY" to drop it to $149.60.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is provided.
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • built-in Roku TV (with access to Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, more)
  • USB port & 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: LT-49MAW598
Details
Comments
  • Code "JPRESDAY"
  • Expires 2/18/2020
    Published 13 min ago
