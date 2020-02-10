Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
JBL · 43 mins ago
Refurb JBL Link 10 Voice-Activated Portable Speaker
$40 $180
free shipping

That's $90 less than you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at JBL

Tips
  • A 1-year warranty is provided.
Features
  • Google Assistant
  • 5 hours of playtime on a single charge
  • IPX7 Waterproof
  • multi-room Chromecast playback support
  • Model: JBLLINK10BLKUS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 2/10/2020
    Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Smart Assistants JBL JBL
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
2 comments
Get better model, Link 20 new on eBay for $57.
13 min ago
Skip and get NEW link 20 on EBay for $57 including shipping.
15 min ago