eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Instant Pot Lux 8-Quart 6-in-1 Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker
$33 $39
free shipping

VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Instant Pot Lux 8-Quart 6-in-1 Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker for $39. In-cart, that drops to $33.15. With free shipping, that's $12 under our July mention and the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's also the lowest price we could find now by $46.) Buy Now

Features
  • 10 program settings
  • six cooking modes
  • Model: IPLUX80
