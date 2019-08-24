Personalize your DealNews Experience
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Instant Pot Lux 8-Quart 6-in-1 Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker for $39. In-cart, that drops to $33.15. With free shipping, that's $12 under our July mention and the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's also the lowest price we could find now by $46.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Instant Pot Lux V3 6-in-1 6-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by at least $15.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Pizzacraft Pizzeria Pronto Stovetop Pizza Oven in Silver for $47.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our July mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $10, although most charge $100 or more.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the refurbished Ninja Coffee Bar 10-Cup Coffee System for $64.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25, although we saw it for $10 less in our March mention. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Presto Belgian Bowl Waffle Maker for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find today by $1, although most merchants charge $25 or more. Buy Now
Walmart offer the Frigidaire 26-lb. Stainless Steel Countertop Ice Maker in Black or Stainless for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Official Watch Deals via eBay offers the refurbished Citizen Men's PRT Eco-Drive Watch for $84.99 with free shipping. That's $231 less than you'd pay for a new one from Citizen direct and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo Slides in Dark Blue/ Cloud White for $10 with free shipping. That is tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Instant Pot Mini Mitts in Red for $9.95. Order via free no-rush shipping to cut the price to $9.55. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
