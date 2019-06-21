New
$42
free shipping
Hoover via eBay offers its refurbished Hoover Whole House Elite Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $47 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere, and a very low price for a Hoover upright. Buy Now
- A 6-month Hoover warranty applies.
- switches from carpet to hard floors with the press of a pedal
- bottom-release dirt cup
- HEPA filter
- AllergenBlock
- Model: UH71230RM
Expires 6/21/2019
Published 7 min ago
