eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner
$110 $270
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for refurb $68 and $88 less than what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Hoover via eBay.
  • A 6-month Hoover warranty applies.
Features
  • 1-step removable nozzle
  • dual tank system
  • 2-in-1 antimicrobial pet tool
  • FlexForce power brushes
  • HeatForce for faster drying
  • Model: FH52000
