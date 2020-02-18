Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 23 mins ago
Refurb Hoover PowerDash Pet Carpet Cleaner
$59 $70
free shipping

That's $29 less than what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Apply code "JPRESDAY" to bag this price.
  • Sold by Hoover via eBay.
  • A 6-month manufacturer's warranty applies.
Features
  • antimicrobial pet brush roll
  • 0.5-gallon water capacity
  • HeatForce power to deliver faster drying
  • Model: FH50700RM
  • Expires 2/18/2020
