eBay · 57 mins ago
Refurb Hitachi 18V 1/2" Drill Driver Kit
$44 $120
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • a full manufacturer warranty applies, although the specifics are unclear.
Features
  • 1/2" keyless chuck
  • 22 stage clutch system
  • variable speed trigger
  • Model: DS18DVF3M
