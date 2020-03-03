Open Offer in New Tab
Sears · 1 hr ago
Refurb Hitachi 18-Gauge Brushless Nailer
$160 $330
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $25 and about $179 less than what you pay for a new one. Buy Now at Sears

  • Sold by CPO Outlets via Sears.
  • A 2-year battery warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • brushless motor
  • 3.0mAh Lithium Ion battery
  • LED light
  • ergonomic grip
  • sequential mode and bump fire mode
  • includes battery, charger, contractor bag, and safety glasses
  • Model: NT1850DE
