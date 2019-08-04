- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Harman Kardon offers the refurbished Harman Kardon Invoke Bluetooth Speaker with Cortana in Graphite for $39.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March refurb mention, $160 off list, and tied as the lowest price we've seen. (For further comparison, we saw a new unit for the same price in May.) Buy Now
Best Buy offers its Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our December mention for a refurbished model and the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $39). Buy Now
MorningSave offers the Monster SuperStar S200 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $61.
Update: Shipping is now $7.99. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's refurb mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's $86 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now
Soundbest via Amazon offers the Oraolo 24-watt Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $45.99. Clip the $6 off on-page coupon and apply code "LM9I8DSR" to cut that to $26.19. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from July, $20 off. and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Mifaso via Amazon offers the Bugani 40-watt Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker for $69.99. Coupon code "LA3I6LN9" drops that to $48.99. With free shipping, that's $21 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it $2 less in June. Buy Now
Sign In or Register