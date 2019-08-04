New
Harman Kardon · 1 hr ago
Refurb Harman Kardon Bluetooth Speaker
$40 $200
free shipping

Harman Kardon offers the refurbished Harman Kardon Invoke Bluetooth Speaker with Cortana in Graphite for $39.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March refurb mention, $160 off list, and tied as the lowest price we've seen. (For further comparison, we saw a new unit for the same price in May.) Buy Now

Tips
  • A 1-year Harman Kardon warranty applies.
Features
  • 3 woofers
  • 3 tweeters
  • 2 passive radiators
  • Cortana voice control
  • frequency response of 60Hz to 20kHz
  • Model: HKINVOKEGRAAM
↑ less
Buy from Harman Kardon
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Portable Speakers Harman Kardon Harman Kardon
Refurbished Bluetooth Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register