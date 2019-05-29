Walmart offers the refurbished Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Pro Juice Extractor for $36.71 with free shipping. That's $23 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Tips
  • A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it
Features
  • extra large 3" chute
  • 800-watt motor
  • 20-oz. juicing cup
  • stainless steel cutter and strainer
  • Model: R2502