Got a kid that is currently homeschooling? You're likely to have to do some printing, and if you don't already have a printer at home, this is a great deal for you, especially since it is $17 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $63 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Rakuten
Keep things simple and efficient with HP's smallest multifunction laser printer. It's the best price we could find by $20 Buy Now at Walmart
Perfect for people newly working from home—or newly homeschooling and needing plenty of worksheets—Best Buy offers a selection of discounted laser printers from Canon, HP, and Brother, with prices starting at $200 after savings. Shop Now at Best Buy
That's $90 less than the best we could find on Amazon.
Update: The price has increased to $129. Buy Now at Adorama
That's a low by $25. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Staples
Cycling is one of the great, healthy activities you and your family can still enjoy while social distancing, pick up some strong deals here.
Note that some are available for in-store pickup only. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on over 200 items, including tires, car audio, batteries, seat covers, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Save up to $1,800 on a range of 2019 season models. Shop Now at Walmart
Save big on a wide variety of games from all major platforms including new and upcoming releases. Shop Now at Walmart
Save $170 on this laptop. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $240 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
Save on a variety of computers, laptops, printers, and more. Shop Now at HP
That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
