Walmart · 51 mins ago
Refurb HP Kaby Lake i5 17" 1080p Laptop
$389 $549
free shipping

That's a current low for a refurb by $111. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it is unclear who backs it.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 17.3" 1600x900 LED-backlit LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: 4AG07UAR#ABA
