eBay · 22 mins ago
Refurb HP 11 G5 Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook
$105 $201
free shipping

That's $96 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Altatac via eBay
  • 2-week seller warranty included
  • Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz Braswell dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 LCD display
  • 4GB RAM, 16GB hard drive
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: 1FX82UT#ABA
