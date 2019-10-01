Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $96 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
That's $470 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
That's $210 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 5-lb. HP Elitebook 8470P Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.6GHz 14" Laptop for $209.99. Coupon code "HPDS" drops that to $199.99. With free shipping, that's $400 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's tied with out mention from last month, $365 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
It's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on Dell, HP, Apple, and more. Shop Now at Daily Steals
It's $149 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $178 less than we could find for a similar build.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Staples
That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $99. Buy Now at eBay
That's $649 off and the best price we could find for this 2013 model. Buy Now at eBay
That's $5 under our July mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $20.) Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $111 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $816 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
That's $790 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
