Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 24 mins ago
Refurb Garmin Vivosport Large Fitness Tracker
$48 $200
free shipping

That's $74 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by GPS City via eBay.
  • A 1-year Garmin warranty applies.
Features
  • alarm, clock, GPS
  • heart rate monitor
  • always-on Garmin Chroma display
  • up to 8 hours of battery life in GPS mode
  • Model: 010-01789-12
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Fitness Trackers eBay Garmin
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register