Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 29 mins ago
Refurb Garmin Fenix 3 HR GPS Watch w/ Heart Monitor
$187 $800
free shipping

That's $28 less than the best we could find for a refurb elsewhere; it goes for over $300 new. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A Garmin 1-year warranty applies.
Features
  • access to the Connect IQ platform allows customization of watch faces and data fields
  • provides downloadable widgets and apps
  • bonus titanium band included
  • 1.2" sunlight-readable Garmin Chroma Display
  • 3-axis compass, altimeter and barometer and TracBack feature
  • up to 2 weeks battery life
  • Model: 010-01338-76
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Smart Watches eBay Garmin
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register