Proozy · 1 hr ago
Refurb Garmin Fenix 3 HR GPS Watch
$199 $550
free shipping

That's $351 off and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Proozy

  • use coupon code "DN199" to drop the price to $199
  • no warranty info is provided
  • wrist heart rate monitor
  • smart notifications
  • maps and multiple sport modes
  • Model: 010-01338-70
  • Code "DN199"
  • Expires 10/15/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
