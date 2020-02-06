Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch
$82 $96
free shipping

That's $80 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • The price drops in cart.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet, with a 90-day VIP Outlet warranty.
Features
  • available in large/plum
  • color touchscreen LCD
  • PurePulse continuous heart rate monitor
  • multi-sport fitness and sleep tracking
  • connected GPS & Bluetooth 4.0
  • smartphone notifications
  • 5-day battery life
  • elastomer band
  • Model: FB502SPML
