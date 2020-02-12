Open Offer in New Tab
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Refurb Evovacs Ozmo 601 Self-Charging Robot Mop & Vacuum
$140 $600
free shipping

That's $460 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • Coupon code "DNEVCSOZM" drops the price.
  • A 90-day warranty applies although it's not clear who backs it.
Features
  • smartphone app control
  • two specialized cleaning modes
  • auto-clean
  • Model: OZMO 601
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNEVCSOZM"
  • Expires 2/12/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
