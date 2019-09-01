Personalize your DealNews Experience
Best Buy offers the refurbished Epson Home Cinema 1060 1080p 3LCD Projector for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under our refurb mention from three weeks ago and $150 under the best price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
iCodis Projector via Amazon offers the iCodis T400 Mini Projector for $99. Clip the 10% off coupon on the product page and apply code "30ofT400" to cut that to
$59.40. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The clipped coupon is no longer available, leaving the final price at $69.30. Buy Now
Xiaodouhao via Amazon offers the Dhaws 3,800-Lumen 1080p Video LCD Projector for $206.99. Clip the $15 off coupon code on the product page and apply coupon code "ZP6P44RS" to cut that to $129.89. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from June, $77 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Xiaodouhao via Amazon offers the Dhaws 3,800-Lumen 720p Video LCD Projector for $207.99. Clip the 5% off coupon code on the product page and apply coupon code "ZP6P44RS" to cut that to $135.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $73 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HR eCommerce via Amazon offers the Crenova LED LCD Video Projector for $229.99 with free shipping. That's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Buy discounts a selection of phones, laptops, TVs, appliances, and more during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, most items receive free shipping. (Opt for in-store pickup for items under $35 to avoid shipping charges.) A few notable discounts: Shop Now
Today only, Best Buy offers the Chefman Volcano Digital Waffle Maker for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
Best Buy offers the Motorola Moto E5 Go 16GB Prepaid Android Phone for Verizon Wireless for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
For in-store pickup only, Best Buy offers the ReTrak Utopia Virtual Reality Headset Camera with Bluetooth for $2.99. That's $2 under our May mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $10.) Buy Now
