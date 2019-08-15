- Create an Account or Login
tech-rabbit via eBay offers the refurbished Ecovacs Deebot N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $129.45 with free shipping. That's $121 under the lowest price we could find for a new model. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Ecovacs Deebot N79 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner in White for $195.99. That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although we saw it for $46 less last November. Buy Now
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum in White for $139.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $111.99. Plus, you'll bag $16.65 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's $17 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find for a refurb now by $95.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Dark Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson V6 HEPA Cordless Vacuum for $159.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $127.99. Plus, you'll bag $19.05 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a savings of at least $191 altogether. (For further reference, we saw a refurb without the points for $116 in last month's mention.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Bissell PowerForce Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $39.96 with free shipping. That's $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Office Depot and Office Max via eBay offers the uni-ball Signo Gel 207 Retractable Gel Pen 4-Pack in Medium Point 0.7mm Black for $2.29. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find today by $3. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the 5.11 Tactical Unisex Range Master Waterproof Tactical Boots in Gunsmoke for $37.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $74. Buy Now
