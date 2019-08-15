New
eBay · 38 mins ago
Refurb Ecovacs Deebot N79S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
$129 $300
free shipping

tech-rabbit via eBay offers the refurbished Ecovacs Deebot N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $129.45 with free shipping. That's $121 under the lowest price we could find for a new model. Buy Now

  • A 90-day Tech Rabbit warranty applies
  • 3-stage cleaning system
  • five cleaning modes
  • Alexa and smart apps control
  • Model: N79S
