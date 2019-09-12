Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $108 under our July mention of a new unit and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $111 less than the best deal for a new unit today.) Buy Now
That's tied with our May mention, $50 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's tied with our August mention, $20 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
tech-rabbit via eBay offers the refurbished Ecovacs Deebot N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $129.45 with free shipping. That's $121 under the lowest price we could find for a new model. Buy Now
That's $20 less than we found for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now
That's $85 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Dark Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
That's $30 under our April mention the lowest price we could find now by $47.
Update: The price has increased to $59.99. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
That's the best deal we could find by $12. Buy Now
It's a low for a refurb by $35. Buy Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
