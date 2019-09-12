New
Refurb Ecovacs Deebot N79 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
$88 $300
free shipping

That's $108 under our July mention of a new unit and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $111 less than the best deal for a new unit today.) Buy Now

  • No warranty info is provided.
  • 3-in-1 V-shaped rolling brush
  • dual side brushes
  • anti-drop sensors
  • multiple cleaning modes
  • can be controlled via mobile app or Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control
  • Model: DN622DN79
1 comment
Gaaldornick
I have one of these. Price seems like nonsense, I got a "like new" one from Amazon for $108 + tax. Not saying this isn't a better deal, but it's not a crazy good deal.
24 min ago