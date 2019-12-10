Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
That's $67 under last week's mention of a new one and within $4 of the best price we've seen. (It's $174 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Dyson via eBay.
  • Apply coupon code "JOYINDYSON" to get this deal.
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
  • 3 speed settings & 4 heat settings
  • Includes smoothing nozzle, styling concentrator, diffuser, non-slip mat, and storage hanger
  • Model: 309698-01
