eBay · 29 mins ago
Refurb Dyson Pure Cool Link Purifier Fan
$208 $300
free shipping

Dyson via eBay offers its refurbished Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower Purifier Fan in Silver for $259.99. Coupon code "JGETDYSON" cuts that price to $207.99. With free shipping, that's $7 under our November refurb mention and $92 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now

  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
  • Removal of 99.97% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns
  • purification reports to your phone via the Dyson Link app
  • 360° glass HEPA filter
  • voice control via Amazon Alexa
  • remote control
  • Model: TP02
