eBay · 26 mins ago
Refurb Dyson HD01 Supersonic Hair Dryer
$224 $400
free shipping

Dyson Outlet via eBay offers its refurbished Dyson HD01 Supersonic Hair Dryer in several colors for $279.99. Coupon code "JGETDYSON" cuts that to $223.99. With free shipping, that's $176 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit, although we saw this for $4 less last month. Buy Now

  • A 1-year Dyson warranty applies
  • motor located in the handle
  • 3 speed settings & 4 heat settings
  • removable filter
  • 3 magnetic attachments
  • measures air temperature 20 times every second to prevent heat damage
  • Model: HD01
  • Code "JGETDYSON"
  • Published 26 min ago
Refurbished
