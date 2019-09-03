Personalize your DealNews Experience
Dyson Outlet via eBay offers its refurbished Dyson HD01 Supersonic Hair Dryer in several colors for $279.99. Coupon code "JGETDYSON" cuts that to $223.99. With free shipping, that's $176 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit, although we saw this for $4 less last month. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Leather Honey Leather Conditioner 8-oz. Bottle for $18.95. Check out via Subscribe & Save to drop it to $18. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $12.
Update: The price now drops to $17 when you clip the $1 coupon on the product page and check out via Subscribe & Save as above. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Samsonite via eBay offers the Samsonite Sparta 29" Spinner Hardside Luggage in Dark Grey or Cobalt for $79.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $200 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Originals Yung-96 Chasm Shoes in Core Black or Crystal White for $50. In-cart that falls to $35. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Dyson V6 Trigger Origin Handheld Vacuum in Gray for $119.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our July mention and the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now
Dyson via eBay offers its refurbished Dyson DC44 Animal Cordless Vacuum for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $310 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dyson via eBay offers its refurbished Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower Purifier Fan in Silver for $259.99. Coupon code "JGETDYSON" cuts that price to $207.99. With free shipping, that's $7 under our November refurb mention and $92 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
