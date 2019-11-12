New
eBay · 43 mins ago
Refurb Dyson HD01 Supersonic Hair Dryer
$220 $400
free shipping

That's $4 under our mention from two weeks ago and $179 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by Dyson via eBay.
  • Apply coupon code "JUMBO20" to get this deal.
  • A 1-year Dyson warranty applies.
Features
  • available in several colors
  • motor located in the handle
  • 3 speed settings & 4 heat settings
  • removable filter
  • 3 magnetic attachments
  • measures air temperature 20 times every second to prevent heat damage
  • Model: HD01
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JUMBO20"
  • Expires 11/12/2019
    Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Hair Care eBay Dyson
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register