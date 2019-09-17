Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $4 under our refurb mention from two weeks ago and tied as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $179 under the best price we could find for a new unit today.) Buy Now
Save as much as $20 on these 2-piece sets. Buy Now
That's $9 less than you'd pay for the same quantity in local stores, although we saw these for $2 less last week. Buy Now
That's $4 under the price at your local store. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Leather Honey Leather Conditioner 8-oz. Bottle for $18.95. Check out via Subscribe & Save to drop it to $18. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $12.
Update: The price now drops to $17 when you clip the $1 coupon on the product page and check out via Subscribe & Save as above. Buy Now
Discounts on a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harman Kardon portable speaker. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Save on refurbished saws, drills, nailers, and more. Shop Now
That's the best deal we could find by $12. Buy Now
That's $3 under our February mention (which included $21 in Rakuten points) and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
That's $120 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now
