eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum
$297 $700
free shipping

That's the best outright price we've seen for this vac, and it's currently $103 under what you'd pay for it elsewhere new. Buy Now at eBay

  • To grab this deal, use code "PROREFURB".
  • Sold by Dyson via eBay
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
  • Whole-machine filtration
  • Up to 60-minute runtime
  • Torque drive cleaner and soft roller cleaner heads
  • Mini motorized tool, mini soft dusting brush, combination tool, & crevice tool
  • Model: 180846-02
  • Code "PROREFURB"
  • Expires 3/15/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
Popularity: 3/5
