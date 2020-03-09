Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 41 mins ago
Refurb Dyson AM07 Cool Tower Fan
$130 $250
free shipping

That's within $2 of the best price we've seen and $145 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Sold by Dyson via Walmart.
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
  • It's available in Black/Nickel.
Features
  • remote control
  • 10 airflow settings
  • one-touch oscillation control
  • hidden LED display
  • sleep timer
  • Model: AM07
