eBay · 59 mins ago
Refurb Dell Inspiron 5570 Kaby Lake i7 15.6" Laptop
$342 $402
free shipping

That's $98 under our April mention of a new one, $308 off, and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • offered by VIP Outlet via eBay
  • 90-day VIP Outlet warranty
  • Use coupon code "JUMBOSAVE" to get this price.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-7500U 2.7GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
  • 4GB RAM, 16GB Optane memory, 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: i5570-7987
Details
Comments
