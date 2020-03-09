Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 11 mins ago
Refurb DeWalt 7,000W Portable Generator
$469
free shipping

That's $30 below our mention from last November and the best price we could find today by $230. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Generac via eBay.
Features
  • electric start
  • 7.5-gallon tank capacity
  • low oil level shutdown
  • GFCI protected
  • Model: DXGNR7000
