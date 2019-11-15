Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb DeLonghi 1,500-watt Ceramic Tower Heater
$40
free shipping

That's $79 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Sharpprices via eBay.
  • No warranty info is provided.
Features
  • 24-hour digital timer
  • side to side motorized oscillation
  • removable and washable anti-dust filter
  • remote control
  • Model: TCH8093ER
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Heaters eBay DeLonghi
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register